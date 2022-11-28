Govt announces winter vacations for Leh Distt from Dec-05 to Feb-28

LEH, Nov 28: The government on Monday announced winter vacations in a phased manner for all government and private schools of Leh district from December-05 to February-28.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Leh with the approval of concerned Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Developed Council (LADHC) has issued the official orders in this regard.

CEO Leh said that as approved by the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, LAHDC, Leh, the government and private schools shall observe winter vacations from December-05.

The order reads that the students studying in class Pre-Primary to 8th shall be let off for winter vacations with effect from 5th December 2022.

“Rest of the students studying in class 9th to 12th shall observe winter vacations with effect from 15th December 2022,” CEO said.

The government further said that all the schools shall re-open on March-01-2023 after winter vacations.

Earlier the government had announced winter vacations for all government and private schools of winter zone of Kashmir and Jammu divisions in a phased manner from December-01 to February-28—(KNO)