Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Crude oil prices fell Rs 156, to Rs 9,642 per barrel in the futures trade on Thursday amid weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for November delivery slipped Rs 156, or 1.59 per cent, to Rs 9,642 per barrel in a business turnover of 3,906 lots.

Analysts said prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid profit taking by investors.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 1.43 per cent lower at USD 101.31 per barrel, and Brent crude fell 1.15 per cent to USD 113.99 per barrel in New York. (PTI)