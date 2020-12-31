CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Thursday.

Official sources said militants fired at a security force party at Sangam in Anantnag on Thursday evening. “A CRPF jawan was injured in the attack,” they said, adding the wounded was immediately taken to a hospital.

They said the militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness. “Additional security forces have been rushed to the area and a search operation has been launched to trace the attackers,” they added.

They said checkpoints have been established at various places within 3 km radius from the attack site and vehicles are being thoroughly checked before allowing them to move forward.