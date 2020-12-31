JKSRTC starts bus service from Anantnag to Lakhanpur

ANANTNAG: The Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) has started 32 seater bus services from Anantnag to Lakhanpur via Jammu.

The bus is scheduled to operate on every alternate day from Anantnag to Lakhanpur and will have comfortable space for 32 passengers.

Meanwhile the general public is being informed that all those who are interested to use the services of this bus for their movement to Jammu or outside the UT may contact the office of the Depot Manager JKSRTC Anantnag or may call on phone no 8899052127.