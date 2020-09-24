CRPF man martyred in Budgam

Jammu : A paramilitary CRPF man was martyred in a militant attack in Sarai Wadipora, Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district this morning.

The service rifle of the CRPF Jawan was also snatched by militants.

Militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF at Naka in Sarai area which was followed by firing. One CRPF man was wounded in the firing. He was removed to hospital where he succumbed.

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said that one Jawan identified as N Badolay from Nagpur who was injured in the militant attack succumbed.

