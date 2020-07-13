CRPF man, 3 others die of Corona

*Police officer at PHQ among 225 test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13 : A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was among four COVID-19 patients who died in Kashmir taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 186 and 225 people including an officer from Police Headquarters Srinagar tested positive and Government asked people across Valley to stay indoors to prevent spread of infection.

Four patients who died include 55-year-old CRPF man, 65-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar, 46-year-old man from Sopore, Baramulla and 55-year-old woman from Arabal Pulwama.

A 55-year-old CRPF man of 174 Battalion Kulgam who was admitted to hospital yesterday tested positive after his death today. He was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments.

A 46-year-old man from Sopore, who was admitted to SKIMS hospital in Soura on July 7, died this morning. He was suffering from multiple myeloma, Thrombocytopenia, Electrolyte dysfunction and other ailments.

A 65-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar had come for COVID-19 sampling to CD hospital today. However, he died while his sample was taken and tested positive after his death. He died due to cardiac arrest and the patient was suffering from heart ailments.

A 55-year-woman from Pulwama, who was admitted to CD hospital on July 5, died this afternoon. She was suffering from COPD, bilateral pneumonia and other ailments.

With four more deaths, the death COVID-19 related death toll has reached to 186 in Jammu and Kashmir including 169 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

The Government today asked people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water”, read the advisory.

In Budgam district, lockdown was imposed and people were asked to stay indoors and not venture out. All the shops were directed to be shut and vehicles taken off the roads.

Kashmir today reported 225 fresh infections of Novel Coronavirus, taking the overall tally of the COVID-19 cases in J&K to 10827.

Srinagar reported 101 cases, Baramulla 6, Kulgam 21, Shopian 16, Anantnag 14, Kupwara 30, Pulwama 6, Budgam and Bandipora 20.

A massive sanitization process was taken up at Police headquarters Srinagar after a police officer tested positive today.

All the officials including the officers have been asked to come out from the headquarters so that the massive sanitization process can be started.

Senior officers have been advised to avoid attending office for a few days as a precautionary measure.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, said that 1413 samples were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital today and 101 tested positive for the virus. They include 26 from CRPF, 22 from Srinagar 18 from Kulgam, 13 from Bandipora, 11 from Budgam, four from Anantnag, three from Kupwara, two from Baramulla and one each from Pulwama and Ganderbal.

The cases from CRPF include one from Nehru Park Srinagar, one from 54 battalion Humhama Budgam, three from 132 battalion Jamal Carpet Nishat Srinagar, six Crime Branch Building Humhama Budgam, 13 BSF Humhama Budgam, one from 180 battalion CRPF Tral Pulwama and one from 164 Bn CRPF Anantnag.

Principal SKIMS Bemina Dr Riyaz Untoo, said that out of 407 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 29 tested positive for COVID-19, all from Srinagar.

An official said that 93 people tested positive at Chest diseases hospital Srinagar virology laboratory. They include two CRPF men.

And 63 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir.