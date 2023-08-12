CRPF Jawan Found Dead Inside Camp In J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Aug 12: A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.

According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district after gunshots were heard around 2 am, the officials said.

The investigators believe Kumar may have committed suicide, they said.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident, the officials added. (Agencies)