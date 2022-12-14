Crime Branch files chargesheet against 2 accused for producing fake DOBs

SRINAGAR, Dec 14: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir filed a chargesheet against two accused women for producing fake and fabricated date of birth certificates to join the department of Handicrafts.

According to a statement, the chargesheet in Case FIR No. 21/2020 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 RPC of P/S CBK before the court of City Judge Srinagar against Hassina Bano and Shugufta.

The statement reads the instant case had been registered upon a written communication received from Director Handicrafts, Kashmir wherein it was alleged that Ex-Manager Massive Carpets Scheme, Handicrafts Department filed a writ petition before the High Court.

“Among other issues, the petitioner raised doubt against the qualification and age of other employees of Massive Carpet Scheme. Accordingly Case FIR No. 21/2020 was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation was set into the motion,” it reads.

It further reads during the course of investigation, it came to fore that the entry in service book as fake date of birth and other circumstances clearly established and proved that accused joined the department of Handicrafts on the basis of fake and fabricated date of birth certificates.

“Offences under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 were established and accordingly a chargesheet was produced before the court of City Judge Srinagar,” it reads. (KNO)