Credible inputs suggest militants planning to target Amarnath yatra: Army

SRINAGAR: A top Army commander on Friday said that there are credible inputs that suggest that militants are planning to target Amarnath Yatra on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

However, Brigadier VS Thakur, Commander, 2 Sector said that security forces are fully prepared to foil any attempt by militants to disrupt the annual pilgrimage, which will commence from July 21.

“We have received inputs that militants are planning to target Amarnath Yatra somewhere on the stretch of national highway. This stretch is a bit sensitive. We are all prepared to foil the militant designs and to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage,” Brigadier Thakur told reporters during a press conference in south Kashmir district of Kulgam. (AGENCIES)