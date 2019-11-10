Create schools, hospitals on 5-acre Ayodhya plot: Salim Khan

MUMBAI: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on Sunday reacted to Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict by claiming Muslims should set up schools and hospitals instead of a mosque on the 5-acre plot given to the community as per the Apex Court order.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the

disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Khan (83), the writer of legendary movies like Sholay and Deewar, added it was good the issue had finally ended.

“Like a film, it has come to an end. It doesn’t matter if you criticize it, call it good or whatever, it’s the end.

This was going on for years and was long drawn, becoming more complicated than ever. The Supreme Court took time and gave a

verdict. You cannot go on about it now,” Khan said. (AGENCIES)