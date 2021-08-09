Cowardly act of Pak-based terrorists: Tarun Chugh

JAMMU: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party in-charge of J&K, today condemned the killing of BJP leader and his wife as a ghastly and cowardly act of terrorists.

In a statement, Tarun Chugh said the Pakistan ISI- backed terrorists were feeling desperate and have been targeting the BJP leaders to kill the process of democracy in J&K.

BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after terrorists fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag,

Chugh said it was a cowardly act of terrorism which would only reaffirm the BJP workers’ determination to work for the arty and to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise the dream of taking J&K to new heights..