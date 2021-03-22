Covishield Second Dose Gap To Be Increased To 6-8 Weeks, Says Centre

NEW DELHI: The interval between two doses of Covishield should be increased to six-to-eight weeks for better results, the government has written to states and Union Territories.

The instruction has gone out in the middle of round two of nationwide vaccinations, in which people above 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses are being inoculated.

The revised interval was applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin, the centre said.

The current gap between two doses is four to eight weeks.

“In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i.e. COVISHIELD, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting,” the letter said.

“During this meeting the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the first dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks.”

The centre’s letter said it appeared that “protection is enhanced if the second dose of COVISHIELD is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than stipulated period of 8 weeks”. (AGENCY)