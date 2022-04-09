Covishield, Covaxin Prices Cut To ₹ 225 Day Before Booster Drive Begins

New Delhi, Apr 9: A day before Covid vaccine booster shots become available to all Indian adults, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin at private hospitals have been slashed by more than half. Both the vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225. While Covishield has been slashed from ₹ 600, Covaxin is down from ₹ 1,200. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and BharatBiotech cofounder Suchitra Ella announced on Twitter today.

“We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to ₹ 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+,” he tweeted.

The vaccine tycoon has welcomed the Centre’s announcement to open up booster shots for all above 18 years of age. Calling it a crucial and timely decision, he said people who wished to travel were finding it difficult to do so without a third dose as several countries have placed restrictions on those who have not taken a booster dose. (Agencies)