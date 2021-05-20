Sir,

Reaching consignment of the Covid vaccine in J&K UT is a good movement. Covid vaccine is a safe and can protect us from the deadliest disease. It will be given into two phases. First phase is given for the frontline Health workers of the Central and State Govt. The second phase is for the senior citizens and the third one is for the remaining citizens of the State. As already said by the Medical professionals it will be given into two doses after the lapse of twenty eight days. Thanks to the Indian research laboratories and Pharma companies who had developed it earlier indegeniously in our country. We should be also thankful to our Prime Minister who took keen interest to develop it at the earliest.

Vijay Kumar Bhat

Jammu