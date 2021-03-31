COVID seige: 37 minor students test +ve in school in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: As many as 37 minor students tested positive for COVID-19 in a local school in south Kashmir district of Kulgam.

Official sources said 37 students aged between 10 years and 14 years tested positive for COVID-19 in a local school at Khul Ahmedabad in Kulgam on Wednesday. “Few days back, five teaches from the school had tested positive for COVID-19,” they said.

They said the authorities have ordered closure of the school.

Meanwhile, two more schools, one in Budgam and another in Bandipora, were closed on Wednesday after some teachers and students tested positive for the virus. About half a dozen schools were closed for similar reasons in the Kashmir valley since the High and HSS reopened after more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

An elderly tourist from Maharashtra died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the summer capital, Srinagar. Amid a spike in COVID cases, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday classified Srinagar as an orange zone while all other districts have been declared as green zones, whereas Lakhanpur was declared as a containment zone and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side as Red zones. As many as 373 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus, including 300 from Kashmir division and 73 from Jammu division, were reported on Wednesday.