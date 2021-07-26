COVID: Business activities resume after weekend lockdown lifted in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Business and other activities resumed on Monday after weekend lockdown imposed by the authorities to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Srinagar was lifted.

The administration has decided to lift the weekend lockdown in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir following considerable drop in the COVID -19 positive cases during the past few weeks.

However, congregational prayers will remain suspended in main shrines and other religious places in the valley, where educational institutions also remained shut.

Shops and business establishments reopened this morning in Srinagar, including historic Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the city, Budshah Chowk, Regal Chowk, Amira Kadal, Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) Batmaloo and other business hubs after weekend lockdown.

Business activities also resumed in the down town, including Nallahmar road. Jamia market was also open though the congregational prayers in historic Jamia Masjid remained suspended for the past over two months. Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid (AAJM), headed by Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq has announced suspension of all prayers in the Masjid in the wake of the pandemic.

Similarly, prayers in shrines and other worship places under the management of J&K Waqf board also remained suspended due to COVID.

Reports of normal business activities were also received from other parts of Srinagar, including uptown and outskirts.

Total lockdown was imposed in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley in March this year following sudden increase in the COVID cases. However, lockdown was relaxed in a phased manner following improvement in the situation.

The authorities in Srinagar announced to lift the weekend lockdown though night curfew will remain inforce as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of corona. (Agencies)