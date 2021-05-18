COVID-19 vaccination to continue ‘on war-footing’ in J&K from tomorrow: J&K Govt

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government has said that COVID-19 vaccination in the union territory will continue “on a war footing” from Wednesday tomorrow.

A tweet by the J&K Health and Medical Education Department this evening said that the UT had received fresh consignment of Covishield vaccines.

It said the government has “ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet requirements”.

