Covid-19: Student, teacher test positive in Anantnag, Pulwama

ANANTNAG: A student and a teacher from southern Kashmir were tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that a 10th Class student of Government Higher Secondary School Sringufwara and a Teacher from Government Degree College (GDC) Pulwama were tested positive for Covid-19 today.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Saller, Dr. Arshad Tak said that one student has been tested positive while as random sampling is being conducted in the institute.

Principal GDC Boys Farooq Ahmad Andrabi said that one teacher, who was already in quarantine has been tested positive for covid-19.