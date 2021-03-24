ACB produced chargesheet against Sub Inspector in trap case

RAJOURI: Anti-Corruption Bureau produced charge-sheet against Naseer Ahmed Khan S/o Hassan Mohd Khan R/o Pathanateer Tehsil Mendhar District Poonch, then Sub-Inspector posted in Police Station Mendhar in case FIR No.01/2020 under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 registered in PS ACB Rajouri in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rajouri.

The instant case was registered on the complaint of the complainant that the accused Sub Inspector was demanding Rs 10,000/- from him for not presenting the chargesheet against his minor sister. The complainant mentioned in his complaint that a case stands registered against his family members in PS Mendhar which was chargesheeted in the court against him, his father, mother and wife. The said Sub Inspector being IO of the case has kept the supplementary chargesheet pending against his minor sister and was demanding bribe from the complainant for not presenting the charge-sheet against her.

Accordingly a case was registered and a team of PS ACB Rajouri had successfully trapped the accused red handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs.10,000 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses and trap team members. The accused person was arrested on spot.

The case was chargesheeted after obtaining sanction for launching of prosecution from the competent authority.

Next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for 28.04.2021.