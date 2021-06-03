COVID-19 | Reliance to offer full salary for 5 years to family of deceased employees, education for children

MUMBAI: In view of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Industries (RIL) has announced that it will continue to provide last drawn monthly salary for a period of five years to the nominee of the employees who have succumbed to the disease.

Further, it will provide 100 percent payment of tuition fee, hostel accommodation, and book fee up to Bachelor’s degree at any institute in India for all children of the deceased employees.

Reliance will also bear 100 percent payment of premium for hospitalisation coverage for spouse, parents, and children (till the Bachelor’s degree of the children).

Additionally, all colleagues affected by COVID-19 personally, or within the family, can avail of the special COVID-19 leave for the full duration of their recovery, both physically and emotionally. Notably, this leave policy has been extended to ensure all Reliance employees focus on recovering fully or caring for their COVID-19 positive family members.

That apart, the company will make a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the grieving family members of all off-roll employees who have succumbed to COVID-19, Nita Ambani, chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said on June 2. (AGENCY)