Covid-19: ‘No slots available’, people unable to register for vaccination online

Vaccination to start anytime soon: State Immunisation Officer

SRINAGAR: At a time when cases of Covid-19 is all time in the J&K, people are facing difficulties to get a vaccination as even the time slots through which people could register themselves online is blocked.

People from different areas of Jammu and Kashmir said that they are unable to register for the vaccination as whenever they try to register they find the slots closed.

The government has started vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group in two districts Jammu and Srinagar on May 01 but the authorities are yet to start the much hyped vaccination drive in the rest of the 18 districts.

“We have been trying to register for vaccination from May 01, but there are no slots available,” said Aabid Hussian, a resident of Pulwama. “On one hand government says turn up for vaccination at the earliest but on the other hand there are no vaccinations available.”

Many people also complained that they are waiting for the second dose of Covishield as they have already taken the first dose before 4-5 weeks.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Shahid Hussian said the vaccination drive will start in all districts in coming days as vaccines can arrive anytime soon.

Hussain said the main vaccine in J&K will remain Covishield. (KNO)