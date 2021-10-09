Jammu and Kashmir reports 82 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 3,30,434

JAMMU, Oct 9: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday witnessed 82 fresh positive cases taking the number of total active cases in the Union Territory to 1,100 while no fresh death was reported in the UT in the last 24 hours.

With no more deaths, the death toll in the UT stands at 4,426 and 82 fresh positive cases reported on Saturday have pushed the tally of positive cases to 330,434.

Of the exact number of 330,434 cases, 206,360 are from Kashmir division and 124,074 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 82 new cases, 69 belong to Kashmir division while as 13 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 206,360 including 203,304 recoveries and 2,252 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 124,074 including 121,604 recoveries and 2,174 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,100 including 804 from Kashmir division and 296 from Jammu division.

With 81 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 324,908 which is 98.33 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 34 from Srinagar, 08 from Baramulla, 12 from Budgam, 00 from Pulwama, 05 from Kupwara, 03 from Anantnag, 02 from Bandipora, 05 from Ganderbal, 00 from Kulgam and 00 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 13 from Jammu division include 04 from Jammu, 00 from Udhampur, 01 from Rajouri, 01 from Doda, 01 from Kathua, 00 from Samba, 01 from Kishtwar, 03 from Poonch, 00 from Ramban and 02 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Meanwhile, authorities on Saturday said that no fresh cases of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported in the UT and tally stands at 46.

As per officials figures, 74,658 positive cases including 842 deaths and 73,345 recoveries are from Srinagar, 24,387 including 282 deaths and 24,016 recoveries are from Baramulla, 23,669 including 23,367 recoveries and 207 deaths are from Budgam, 15,491 including 15,275 recoveries and 194 deaths are from Pulwama, 14,377 including 166 deaths and 14,188 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,550 including 16,323 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,770 cases including 9,636 and 102 deaths are from Bandipora, 10,372 including 10,246 recoveries and 79 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,479 including 11,360 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,607 including 5,548 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 53,231 including 52,024 recoveries and 1,144 deaths are from Jammu district, 11,406 including 11,265 recoveries and 137 deaths are from Udhampur, 11,255 including 10,996 recoveries and 237 deaths are from Rajouri, 7,805 including 7,632 recoveries and 133 deaths are from Doda, 9,320 including 9,156 recoveries and 151 deaths are from Kathua, 7,150 including 7,029 recoveries and 120 deaths are from Samba, 4,817 including 4,770 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Kishtwar, 6,452 including 6,252 recoveries and 98 deaths are from Poonch, 6,037 including 5,952 recoveries and 67 deaths are from Ramban and 6,601 including 6,528 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 3,607,561 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 7,688 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 1,100 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 3,133,675 persons have completed the surveillance period and 460,672 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 15,297,670 samples are available. Out of 15,297,670 the number of samples tested negative stands at 14,967,236 while as 330,434 have tested positive, among them 1,100 persons are active, 324,908 persons have recovered and 4,426 persons have died.