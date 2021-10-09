ACB chargesheets FCS&CA officials for misappropriation of funds in Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, Oct 9: The anti-corruption bureau on Saturday said that it produced a chargesheet against the officials of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) for misappropriation of food grains in Udhampur district.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that anti corruption bureau produced chargesheet in Case FIR No. 21/2015 u/s 5(1) (c), 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) JK PCT Act Svt 2006 and sections 201,409, 467, 468,471 and 120-B RPC P/S VOJ now ACB, against Bankey Ram son of Paras Ram of Barradian, Udhampur the then I/C Store Keeper Udhampur (now retired), Jarmez Singh of Kathua the then Store Keeper Udhampur (now retired), Madan Lal son of Thakur Dass of Jib Udhampur the then Store Keeper Udhampur A/P TSO Udhampur and Babu Ram son of Kaka Ram of Reasi at present in Jammu, the then Store Keeper Udhampur (now retired as dead wood).

“The instant case was registered in Vigilance Organization now ACB on the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations regarding misappropriation of food grains by the officers and officials of FCS&CA Department of Block Udhampur and Block Pancheri revealed that the ration consignments under different categories i.e APL, BPL and AAY which were earmarked for the respective food stores for distribution to different dealers for the families attached with such dealers have been shown issued in excess than the allotted quota in the name of the concerned dealers which have not been received by them during the period 2004 to 2008,” the statement reads.

It reads that in fact the food grains shown issued to different dealers have not been actually transported and dispatched thereby the accused officers and officials of FCS&CA department of Block Udhampur and Block Pancheri bymisusing their official positions and criminal conspiracy with each other.

“They had drawn an excess amount of Rs. 36,89,191.07 on account of loading and unloading carriage charges of excess quota of ration issued to the dealers and have misappropriated the said amount thereby causing wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to State Exchequer by committing falsification of record and misappropriating public money,” it reads.

The statement reads that during investigation it was established that accused persons in a well knit conspiracy with criminal intention had made false bills, tampered with the record and also tried to destroy the evidence.

“It was found that the ration and food grains have been shown issued on record to the place where the carriage charges were very high which actually were not received by the concerned dealers by doing this they misappropriated the public money. Thereby causing huge loss to state exchequer and wrongful gain to them.”

It reads that on the basis of evidence collected in case for commission of offence u/s 5(1) (c), 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) JK PC Act Svt 2006 and sections 201,409, 467, 468,471 and 120-B RPC were established against the above mentioned accused persons.

“Accordingly, charge sheet has been produced before the Anti-Corruption Court Udhampur. The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on 13 November,” it reads.