COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir reports 129 new cases

JAMMU, August 13: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 129 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the infected number of people to 3,23,190 while no new fatality took place, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 66 were from the Jammu division and 63 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 21 cases followed by 16 cases in Doda, they said.

The number of active cases rose to 1,324 in the union territory, while 3,17,471 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,395 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

According to officials, there were 41 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as three fresh cases were reported since Thursday evening. (Agencies)