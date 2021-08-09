COVID-19: India records 35,499 new cases, 447 deaths

New Delhi, August 9: With 35,499 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India’s infection tally now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,02,188 which comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 4,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 13,71,871 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 48,17,67,232.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 14 days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent.

Cumulatively, 50.86 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning.

India’s COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (Agencies)