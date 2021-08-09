India becomes “Olympically” golden

Joy, jubilation and feeling of an overwhelming sense of pride across the country has been the outcome of the performance of our athletes at the Tokyo Olympics ,especially by bagging the first Gold – all by 23 year old Neeraj Chopra from Panipat in Haryana by sending his javelin high in the sky of Tokyo to touch drop at a point of no one’s reach in the contest thus creating history. This is thus India’s first track and field gold medal in the prestigious Olympics of 2021 at Tokyo. Neeraj showed with his skill, dexterity and determination what no else in the fray could even imagine, perhaps, getting the feel immediately after releasing his spear piercing into the air of a not that easy challenge, thus giving every reason and moment to 1.35 billion Indians celebrate and with pride . Being from the valiant Indian Army, he also exhibited that not only in the battle field, not only in fighting natural calamities, not only in serving the needy in every eventuality, it could show feats of unparalleled dimensions in world class sports as well. Anxious moments back in India, people nail bitingly watching the contest, preceded Neeraj’s feat to claim the gold thus making the country proud. In his second attempt managing 87.58 metres, not an ordinary feat, just immediately after the ”golden throw”, he raised his hands in celebrations knowing that “yes” he had done it and done it in ”golden way” which came true by the results declared. India, now has seven medals including the Gold from the 32nd Olympiad. Did he really bend his body like a rainbow as his coach boastfully claimed which injected a super elasticity into his body to lend electrifying speed to his javelin at 34 to 36 degrees to fly high to touch the farthest point which none except him could do? Technically, this helped his release of the ”piercing spear” with such a speed and accuracy. The coach’s concluding words in broken Hindi were “Maje Karoo” or have fun. Neeraj remembered the legendary Milkha Singh who passed away in June last and dedicated the medal to his memory but Neeraj felt sorry for Milkha Singh not being alive at the moment because he wanted to meet him wearing an Olympic medal, “but he is seeing us from above and is happy that his dream has come true.” It may be recalled that Neeraj, a junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army made his first mark on International athletics with a world junior title in 2016, just at the age of 18. He bettered his performance at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games respectively and now at the Olympics. He got a phone immediately from a person no less than the Prime Minister with congratulations, saying, “History has been scripted at Tokyo”. President Ramnath Kovind and many other leaders have congratulated Chopra over bringing Gold for his country.