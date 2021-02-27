COVID-19: 97 new cases recorded in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,26,383, officials said

No fresh COVID-19-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the new cases, 24 were from the Jammu division and 73 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 44 cases followed by 11 each in Jammu and Udhampur districts.

While nine districts did not report any new case, seven districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active has risen to 828 in the union territory, while 1,23,599 patients have recovered from the disease so far, officials said.

The death toll stands at 1,956, they added.