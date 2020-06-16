Couple, son, 3 NDRF, ITBP jawans among 22 test +ve in Jammu

94 new Corona cases in Ladakh UT

* 78 treated, discharged from hospitals

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 16: Three members of a family including a couple and their six-year-old son, two jawans of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and an ITBP soldier were among 22 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region today while the Union Territory of Ladakh witnessed fresh surge with 94 more Corona positive cases taking number of new cases in the UT during last just five days to 515.

Seventy eight patients were treated and discharged from various COVID Hospitals in Jammu region today taking number of total recoveries to 506. Of them, seven patients were discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and one from Chest Diseases Hospital.

A 35-year-old man, his 30-year-old wife and six-year-old-son, all of whom had returned in private car from Haryana to Udhampur and were under administrative quarantine in the district, today tested positive for Coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla said.

They are residents of village Katwalt in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district. They have been shifted to the COVID Hospital.

Six persons have tested positive in Rajouri district including two NDRF personnel.

SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said the NDRF personnel aged 34 and 41 belonged to Agrati and Chatyari villages respectively and had returned from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where they were posted.

Third positive from Rajouri was a 32-year-old man from Agrati, who had travel history of Kuwait, Kohli said.

Three more positive persons of Rajouri district included two from Kandi, who had returned from Kuwait and one from Mehari with travel history of Punjab. All six have been shifted from quarantine centres to COVID Hospitals.

The highest number of eight Corona positive cases were today reported from Samba district, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said, adding that one of them is an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan and another a woman.

The 30-year-old ITBP jawans hailed from village Nanater in Samba and is serving in ITBP 19th battalion at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, who had returned to hometown from Shimla on leave. A 25-year-old woman from Telli Basti, Bari Brahmana with travel history of Pathankot in Punjab has also tested positive, Pathak said.

Six other positives of Samba district include a Manager of liquor factory at Badian, Samba, who has returned from Uttar Pradesh to join his duty, a middle-aged-man from village Badla, Ghagwal, who had travel history of Srinagar, a youth of Khour in Akhnoor district of Jammu, another youth from village Nanka Chak, Samba and two persons of Kupwara and Poonch having travel history of Punjab and Mumbai.

Sources said since the Kupwara, Poonch and Akhnoor persons were under administrative quarantine at Samba, they have been counted in that district.

All of them were travelers under administrative quarantine.

Two positive cases of Reasi district included a 35-year-old woman from village Gundana, Thakrakote, whose pregnant sister had earlier tested positive in the District Hospital Reasi. The second positive was a 17-year-old boy from Aghar Jitto, Katra, who had travel history of New Delhi.

Jammu, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts today didn’t report any Corona positive case.

A 39-year-old police constable of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 12th battalion jailing from village Khanetar in Poonch district tested positive today. He was under quarantine at Girls High School, Ari but had left the quarantine centre yesterday. He has been brought back and shifted to Sub District Hospital Mendhar, a COVID Hospital, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

Two travelers, who were under administrative quarantine, tested positive in Kathua district.

With today’s 22 positive cases, Jammu region now has 1213 Corona patients including 700 active cases. There have been 506 recoveries and seven virus related casualties including four in Jammu district and one each in Rajouri, Doda and Udhampur.

Seventy-eight Corona patients were today treated in Jammu region and discharged from various COVID Hospitals.

Highest number of 26 Corona patients were discharged in Ramban district followed by 22 in Udhampur, 11 in Poonch, seven in Jammu, five in Samba and one each in Reasi and Kishtwar districts.

Seven patients were today discharged from the Isolation Ward of the Government Medical College Jammu, GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

They include four from Jammu district, two Poonch and one Rajouri district.

One patient was discharged from the Chest Diseases Hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeshwar Sharma said.

Meanwhile, after a day’s respite in the Union Territory of Ladakh yesterday when only six Corona positive cases were reported, the UT saw fresh spike today with 94 cases including 50 in Kargil and 44 in Leh district.

With today’s positives, the UT of Ladakh has reported 515 positive cases in last five days.

Ladakh now has a total of 649 Corona positive cases including 171 in Leh and 478 in Kargil district. Of them, 563 are active cases, 453 in Kargil and 110 in Leh.

There have been 85 recoveries, 60 in Leh and 25 in Kargil and one Corona casualty.

As many as 86 Corona positive cases in Ladakh including 10 in Leh and 76 in Kargil have been admitted in COVID Hospitals while 361 were in home isolation, 100 in Leh and 261 in Kargil and 116 patients, all in Kargil district, have been admitted in COVID Care Centres.

“The condition of all 563 active cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh is stable,” an official handout released by the UT administration said.

Meanwhile, 32nd ‘Shramik Special’ train with 1062 passengers, today left for West Bengal from Katra.