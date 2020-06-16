Wangyal reviews COVID-19 situation in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 16: Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal and Deputy Chairman Tsering Sandup today convened a meeting of Director Health Services UT Ladakh Dr Phunchok Angchuk, CMO Leh Dr Motup Dorjey and ADC Leh Dr Zahida Bano at Council Secretariat to review the present situation arisen due to sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

CMO, Leh informed the meeting that the health condition of all the patients are stable and at present there are 110 active cases in Leh district out of which 10 positive patients are admitted in COVID hospital while 100 positive cases are in home isolation.

ADC Leh Dr Zahida Bano said that Sindhu Bhawan and Indus Hotel Choglamar with 100 bed capacity have been turned into COVID Care Centre (CCC) to keep positive patients.

Taking serious note of the increasing trend of COVID -19 positive cases in Leh which is very high as per the population ratio of Ladakh amid limited resources to handle the pandemic, the meeting discussed at length to stop further spread of COVID 19 cases in Leh district.

Discussion was also held to stop inter district movement of vehicles and passengers (Kargil and Leh), increasing CCC in the district and to provide hotel facilitates to doctors.