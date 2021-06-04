Couple dies just hours apart; JU AR, youth, 2 ex-servicemen among 13 dead in Jammu

*17 children aged below 18 test +ve in Rajouri in a single day

*Nepali, another succumb to virus in Ladakh, 113 infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 4: Thirteen persons including a couple, two ex-servicemen, five women and a youth died of COVID-19 while 599 tested positive in the Jammu region today as recoveries remained above 1000 further bringing down active positive cases to 10612.

In Rajouri district out of 73 persons tested positive for the virus today, 17 were children below the age of 18 years. The positive children hailed from different areas including villages of Rajouri.

Health experts had earlier cautioned that third wave of COVID-19 could impact the children. However, some of the experts were of the view that going by precautions by the people and preparations by the Government, the third wave might not come.

An aged couple hailing from village Kirpind in RS Pura tehsil of Jammu district died of Coronavirus just hours apart in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

While Baldev Singh, 80, succumbed to the virus late last night, his wife, Surjeet Kour, 70, breathed her last early today. They were admitted in the GMC Jammu for last four to five days. While the man was co-morbid, the woman had COVID Pneumonia only.

Though the woman tested negative for the virus yesterday, the couple was cremated together at 3.30 pm today at Shastri Nagar cremation ground as per COVID protocol as per wishes of the family members.

An Assistant Registrar in the Jammu University died of post-COVID complications today. The official had tested negative for the virus sometime back and even resumed the duties but died suddenly. Though there was no official word from the doctors, post-COVID complications behind the death were not ruled out.

A 39-year-old ex-serviceman hailing from village Gadigarh passed away in the Military Hospital Satwari due to Coronavirus. Another ex-serviceman breathed his last in Udhampur district.

A 26-year-old youth from Neel in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district succumbed to the virus at GMC Anantnag where he was under treatment for last four days. He had no co-morbidity.

Other COVID fatalities in the region were reported from Arnia and Janipura in Jammu district, Bassan (Ramban), Kahara Thathri (Doda), Nagri, Kathua town and Lowang Bani (Kathua) and India Nagar (Udhampur).

Out of a total of 13 casualties in the region today, five were reported from Jammu district, three Kathua, two each Ramban and Udhampur and one in Doda district. Five women were among the COVID victims.

Thirteen deaths have taken Jammu region’s toll to 1960, the maximum 1090 being reported in Jammu district followed by 189 Rajouri, 140 Kathua, 128 Udhampur, 113 Samba, 92 Doda, 79 Poonch, 56 Ramban, 38 Reasi and 36 in Ramban district.

Out of 599 COVID cases reported today across the region, highest 165 were registered in Jammu district, 95 Poonch, 75 Ramban, 73 Rajouri, 53 Udhampur, 48 Doda, 31 Kishtwar, 25 Samba, 22 Kathua and 12 in Reasi district.

As against 599 fresh positives, 1107 persons recovered from the virus including 389 in Jammu district, 119 Samba, 111 Rajouri, 101 Poonch, 100 Doda, 85 Ramban, 58 Kishtwar, 57 Udhampur, 48 Reasi and 39 in Kathua district.

With new cases, Jammu region’s Corona count has reached 1,14,098 including 10612 active positives, 1,01,526 recoveries and 1960 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported two COVID casualties and 113 new cases.

A 78-year-old Nepali and a man from Leh were among the two deaths, both of which were reported in Leh district.

Among 113 new cases, 91 were reported in Leh and 22 in Kargil.

Ladakh now has 18954 Corona cases, Among them, 1505 are active positives while 17256 have recovered from the virus and there have been 193 casualties. The deaths include 139 in Leh and 54 in Kargil.