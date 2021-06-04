1124 test +ve in Kashmir, 24 die

*J&K Corona death toll crosses 4000

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 4: Kashmir today reported 1,124 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 and 24 succumbed to the virus taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 4026.

Those who died include a 70-year-old man from Chadoora in district Budgam, a 45-year-old man from Eidgah in Srinagar, a 70-year-old woman from Cheirmarg in district Shopian, a 60-year-old man from Bengidar in district Anantnag, a 72-year-old man from Banihal, a 65-year-old man from Khansahab in district Budgam, a 60-year-old man from Chadoora in district Budgam and a 45-year-old man from Khayam in Srinagar.

Those who tested positive include 303 from Srinagar, 177 from Baramulla, 128 from Budgam, 138 from Pulwama, 111 from Kupwara, 72 from Anantnag, 48 from Bandipora, 37 from Ganderbal, 88 from Kulgam and 22 from Shopian in Kashmir.

As per officials figures, 66,419 positive cases including 792 deaths and 61,933 recoveries are from Srinagar, 21,915 including 261 deaths and 19,222 recoveries are from Baramulla, 20,876 including 18,992 recoveries and 188 deaths are from Budgam, 13,680 including 11,415 recoveries and 172 deaths are from Pulwama, 12,505 including 148 deaths and 10,924 recoveries are from Kupwara, 14,913 including 11,329 recoveries and 175 deaths are from Anantnag, 8,651 cases including 7,747 and 96 deaths are from Bandipora, 8,962 including 7,865 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Ganderbal, 10,188 including 8,651 recoveries and 108 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,395 including 4,257 recoveries and 56 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 183,504 including 162,435 recoveries and 2,066 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 29,615 including 19,003 from Kashmir division.

With 2,731 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 263,961 which is 88.69 percent of the total cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad today said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has come down from peak of 33 percent to 6.5 percent in Srinagar and 78 percent decline has been seen in the positive cases.

“There are almost 3700 active cases in Srinagar and 7 lakh tests have been conducted here since the outbreak of pandemic, both RTCPR and RAT”, he said.

The DC said that vaccination drives of age group 18-45 and above 45 are being carried out rapidly to curb the spread of the virus. The containment measures that have been taken from the last four weeks to stop the virus transmission like Corona Curfew, notification of containment zones, vaccination, enforcement of Covid-19 protocol, the positivity rate has visibly come down.

“We need to be more cautious as there are still 3700 positive active cases in Srinagar. Strict adherence to SOPs is mandatory as the partial lockdown is the minimal unlock and people should not be in the wrong notion that unlocks means people can freely move out,” he said.

He requests the people to come out only in emergency situations and not to violate the COVID-19 SOPs and people should extend their cooperation to make Srinagar to enter into the Green zone from Orange zone, which is possible when appropriate COVID discipline is adopted.

The district administration Baramulla today sealed two restaurants after an official team found the two eateries open despite violations of Corona curfew.

The two restaurants ‘Maizbaan’ and ‘Dawat’ were open and were sealed instantly.