Couple consumes poison, wife dies

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 28: A couple consumed some poisonous substance under suspicious circumstances, in Rayor village of this district today.

As per reports the wife died while the husband’s condition is stated to be critical.

Reports said this morning the neighbours found both of them in an unconscious condition, at their residence after which they informed the local public representative who brought the matter to the notice of police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted both of them to District Hospital Samba. On reaching Samba Hospital, the doctors declared the woman as brought dead while the husband, who was in critical condition, was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu after first aid.

The deceased woman has been identified as 30 year old Babbu Devi and her husband, 34 year old Sinka Ram, son of Tara Ram, both residents of Rayor, Samba. The woman’s body has been kept in the mortuary of District Hospital Samba for post-mortem.

To find out the cause of the extreme step taken by the couple, Samba police have registered a case under Section 174 and started investigation.