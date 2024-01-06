Couple, baby killed in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Jan 6: In a tragic road accident, a young couple and their three-month old child were killed while another person got seriously injured when a Bolero Camper rolled down in River Ans at Zero Morh in Gotta, here today.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

The deceased were identified as Zahid Ahmed, son of Abdul Karim, resident of Balmatkote, tehsil Mahore district Reasi, his wife Saaro Begum and their three-month old baby.

The injured, identified as Irfan Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Deval, tehsil Mahore, was admitted in hospital and his condition was stated to be critical.

Reports said that the vehicle, bearing registration number JK01B- 8022, was being driven by deceased Zahid Ahmed when it skidded off the road and rolled down into river Ans, resulting into on the spot death of three family members.