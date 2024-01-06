J&K people will unitedly fight BJP for ‘anti-people’ policies: Solanki

Cong ready to face elections in JK UT

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR/ BANIHAL, Jan 6: Former Union Minister and Congress Party’s incharge for J&K affairs, Bharat Singh Solanki today said that the people of J&K will fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he termed its “anti-people” policies over the years.

On the sidelines of an event in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Solanki mentioned that people are facing a wide range of issues, including price rise and unemployment, leading them to connect with the Congress.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

“The people of J&K will defeat the BJP in the elections, and that is due to the anti-people policies of the administration under the LG’s rule,” he stated.

Solanki also mentioned that the party is prepared for both Parliamentary and Assembly elections in J&K. “The party is becoming stronger, in comparison to the past, people are connecting. We are gearing up for the Parliamentary elections to be held in April this year.”

The senior AICC leader and former Minister, was accompanied by several other leaders, including AICC general secretary GA Mir, JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secretary and co-incharge Manoj Yadav, working president Raman Bhalla, former DyCM Tara Chand, Peerzada Mohd Syed, Tariq Hameed Karra and others.

Solanki added that the Congress is even ready for the Assembly elections in J&K, which, he said, are to be held before September, as per the directives issued by the Supreme Court. “We are ready in both cases.”

He stated that the party is working effectively, with strength, taking along the workers at the grassroots across J&K and will end up making a difference.

“We were earlier in Jammu, now we have arrived at Anantnag and after this, we will also visit Srinagar; the aim is to go to the people. I have been able to visit J&K during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

On the question of a possible coalition with regional parties in J&K for the elections, he said that the senior leadership is discussing and will be decided later. “That decision will come later as part of the INDIA Alliance; nothing on it as of now,” he added.

He mentioned that the Congress has been raising the issues of the people and will continue to do so, terming the present administration in J&K as being directly controlled by the Home Ministry.

“People are facing hardships under the rule, and they are coming along with us with the aim ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India’,” he said.

Regarding the presence of top BJP leaders visiting J&K in the run-up to elections, Solanki remarked that despite having their rule in J&K, they are coming here to assert accomplishment; if they had worked hard, there was no need for them to come toil here and there.

Earlier, addressing party workers’ convention, Solanki said that Congress is fully prepared to overcome the divisive and misleading politics of BJP, which is responsible for the chaos and confusion in the country, although many tall claims are being made to build the fake narrative with regard to inclusive development, employment generation and many other things pertaining to public, but the reality is contrary to the ground situation. It reflects that the Nation has been pushed towards darkness especially economic distress, unemployment coupled with lack of development and false promises that are being made to divert the attention of the people from the real issues.

Reacting to the current socio-political and security situation in J&K, Solanki said there is restlessness among the public in Jammu and Kashmir given the denial of democratic rights aiming to disempower them politically and economically. What the people of J&K achieved after reorganization of the full-fledged State, Solanki questioned, adding that downgrading of J&K into two UTs was an unfortunate move done by the BJP in order to rule J&K, directly from the Centre which tantamounts to dismantling the very foundation of the democracy.

AICC general secretary, GA Mir termed the Congress a hope for all Indians, which had ensured a tremendous development of the country in all respects and is struggling to ensure equitable justice to every section of the people living in the country. He said Congress has given sacrifices for the Nation, which could not be replaced by anything.

Mir took a jibe on the BJP for disempowering people economically and benefitting its corporate friends at the cost of Country’s economy, which has suffered severe setback since it (BJP) assumed power at the Centre. He claimed that uncompromising fight of Congress Party against BJP’s open loot and vendetta politics shall continue, till it (BJP) is wiped out.

JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani termed the divisive policies of BJP unacceptable and said Congress is capable enough to defeat the designs of BJP, which is hell bent upon to divide people on religious lines for electoral gains.

Senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Tara Chand, Tariq Hameed Karra and Peerzada Mohd Sayed also spoke on the occasion.

Party leaders Haji Abdul Rashid, Surinder Singh Channi, Shahnawaz Chowdhary, Youth leader Jagdev Gaga, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Abid Kashmiri, Irfan Naqib, Anayatullah Rather, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Shaheena Neda, Bashir Ahmad Khan, Gulzar Chowdhary and others were also present.

Earlier, at Banihal, the home constituency of JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, a rousing reception was accorded to the chief guest- Bharat Singh Solanki and G A Mir (new AICC gen secy).

Solanki in his brief address appealed the people of Banihal to ensure the win of Congress Party in coming Lok Sabha elections with their massive support and re-elect Vikar Rasool from Banihal constituency with thumping majority.