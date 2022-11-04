Mother-daughter duo dead, man injured as house collapses due to landslide in Surankote

POONCH, Nov 4: A Mother-daughter dup died while a man was injured after a house collapsed due to a landslide in Bufliyaz village of Surankote area in Poonch district on Friday.

An official told that the incident took place near the site of a project for upgradation of road from Rajouri to Surankote.

He said that a landslide came crushing down on a residential house, burying three family members, following which a rescue operation was launched.

“After hectic efforts all three were rescued and were taken to SDH Surankote, where mother-daughter duo was declared dead on arrival. The male member of the family was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri,” he said.

Deceased have been identified as Naseem Akhter (34) wife of Mohammad Latief and her daughter Rubina Akhter (09) and the injured has been identified as Mohammad Latief son of Mohd Hussain.

Deputy SP Surankote said that a rescue operation is still going on at the site of the incident as some livestock are buried under the debris. (KNO)