Countries should ensure speedy extradition of economic offenders: Naidu

NEW DELHI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Monday pitched for exchange of information among countries to curb economic frauds as well as efforts for speedy extradition of economic offenders.

His remarks come against the backdrop of Indian authorities working to bring back various economic offenders who have fled the country.

Speaking at the 70th annual day celebrations of chartered accountants’ apex body ICAI, Naidu emphasised the need for the highest ethical standards and that chartered accountants should also help avoid recurrence of frauds.

He also wondered how countries are allowing people to park their black money. (AGENCIES)