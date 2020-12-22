Counting in 2 seats stopped as 2 candidates are Pak nationals

JKAP fails to make mark in Valley

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Dec 22: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), has won over 76 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Kashmir while Apni Party failed to make a mark in the Valley and counting was still underway.

In Shopian district NC won 3, PDP 3, Congress 1, JKAP 2 and Independent 3. In Kulgam district NC won 6, PDP 1, Congress 2 and CPIM 5. In Bandipora district NC won 4, PDP 2, Congress 1, BJP 1, JKPM 1, Independents 3 and ANC 1. In Ganderbal district NC won 4, PDP 4, BJP 1 and Independents 3. In Pulwama district NC won 2, PDP 7, BJP 1, Independents 4. In district Anantnag NC won 5, PDP 3, Congress 3 and Independent 3. In Srinagar district NC won 1, BJP 1, JKAP 3, JKPM 1 and independents 7. In Budgam district NC won 1, PDP 8, PDF 2, JKPM 1 and Independents 2. In Kupwara NC won 2, Congress 1, JKPC 5 and Independents 5. In Baramulla district NC won 2, PDP 2, Congress 3, JKAP 1, JKPC 2 and Independents 4.

click here to watch video

The BJP also won four seats in the Kashmir valley- one in Srinagar, one in Ganderbal, one in Pulwama and one in Tulail seat in Bandipora district.

The jailed People’s Democratic Youth President Waheed Ur Rehman Para won DDC elections from the Pulwama-1 constituency by over 1000 votes. He polled 1322 votes while as running candidate BJP district president Sajad Ahmad Raina got 314 votes.

Five days after filling his nomination papers, Para contesting elections for the first time was arrested by NIA in New Delhi on 25th November over having links to a Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh militancy case.

Para was booked for his alleged links with Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen militant and was remanded to 15 days NIA custody two days later.

On 20 December, NIA sent him to 30 days judicial custody. Earlier, Para was also kept under detention for about six months after abrogation of article 370 on August 5 last year.

The prominent among winners are former Minister and senior Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin. He won the DDC elections from Paranpelan Uri constituency.

Taj Mohiuddin after winning the seat said that he credits his win to the people of Paranpelan Uri and his 12 years of development of area while being in Government. “They didn’t vote on the basis of caste, creed and group. People of Uri understand this and voted on basis of development,” he said.

Independent candidate and TV debater, Advocate Irfan Hafeez Lone won the DDC election from Sangrama constituency of Baramulla district. He defeated former MLA Shoib Lone.

After winning, Lone said: “Besides development, we have to push for efforts how to restore Article 370. It’s scrapping was illegal and undemocratic.”

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir’ son Naseer Ahmad Mir today lost the DDC polls from Anantnag district. Naseer Ahmad Mir, who contested from the Verinag constituency lost to independent candidate Peer Shahbaz Ahmad. Mir’s son was contesting elections for the first time.

Safeena Beg, wife of former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Beg won from Sangrama constituency of Baramulla. She defeated former MLA Sangrama Shoib Lone.

State Election Commission directed that the counting in two DDC constituencies, one in Kupwara (Drugmulla) and one in Bandipora (Hajin-A) will not be carried out due to some technical issues. However, the two contesting candidates in these two constituencies are foreign nationals and that was the reason for deferring the counting.

“The counting has been deferred till further orders and the ballot boxes shall remain in a strong room under proper protection”, an official letter read.

The counting in Drugmulla constituency in Kupwara district was stopped as an independent DDC candidate, Somia Sadaf, is a resident of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The officials said that she had mentioned wrong information on Form-6.

In an official communique from the Secretary State Election Commissioner (SEC) addressed to District Panchayat Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Kupwara said: “State Election Commissioner (SEC) has directed to defer the counting of votes in DDC constituency Drugmulla till further orders.”

“The ballot boxes and related election material shall be stored in a strong room after following due protocol”, the official communiqué said.

In Hajin-A in Bandipora district the counting of votes was stopped as a candidate Shazia Aslam, is also from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and had come to Kashmir under a rehabilitation policy.