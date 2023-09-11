Corrupt system demolished, common man empowered with transparent system: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the corrupt system in Jammu and Kashmir has been demolished and the common man has been empowered with a transparent system.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Addressing at the launch of the inaugural edition of Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS) journal at SKICC Srinagar, Sinha said that corruption was uprooted to empower the common man.

“The system, which functioned on the basis of corruption, was demolished. Now the common man feels empowered with transparency in the system,” he said.

The LG said that those who indulged in corrupt practices will not be spared. “Some people have problems with the current system in Jammu and Kashmir. Everything will be done under law till PM Modi is at the helm of affairs,” Sinha added.

Sinha said that corruption was deeply rooted in all the systems of J&K for many decades. “We have taken multi-pronged action against corruption, stringent action against offenders, and implementation of digital governance for accountability to usher in clean and transparent governance,” he said.

Sinha said that those who looted J&K were held accountable. “J&K Bank, which is now scripting history too, had suffered during the previous regimes,” he said.

The LG said the financial reforms were taken up by the administration in recent years which have brought greater transparency and accountability to the financial system, making it more robust and outcome-oriented.

“Accountability and transparency are the soul of good governance. With complete dedication and commitment, we have ensured timely and expeditious implementation of development projects, direct benefit to common man, and social and regional imbalances have been removed,” he said.

Sinha highlighted the important role and contribution of Account Service Officers in inclusive development and growth of the country.

“Finance and Account Services are not only the watchdog of accountability as far as government expenditure is concerned but they are also promoters and facilitators of all-round development,” he added.

The LG said the key reforms including BEAMS, J&KPaySys, mandatory approvals, technical sanctions, e-tendering, digital payments, adherence to General Financial Rules and other technology interventions have immensely contributed to the efficiency and transparency in the system.

Sinha said that J&K is growing by leaps and bounds and so are the aspirations of people and their expectations from the administration. “We need to work with dedication to maintain the growth momentum and bring change in the lives of people, especially to the poor and the underprivileged,” he said.

The LG said election in J&K will happen at appropriate time. “Union Home Minister on the floor of the Parliament said that election will be held in J&K which will be decided by the Election Commission of India. We are sure that 80 percent of the people will vote and favour the prevailing system in here,” he said.

Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir has been getting more funds compared to the rest of the state and that people have realized where that money was going.

He said that the region experienced positive transformation in the past over 3 years than it had in the previous 75 years.

The Lt Governor, on behalf of JAKFAS, also handed over cheques to Next of Kins of the deceased members of the society.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department; Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO J&K Bank; Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary GAD; Rashmi Singh, Commissioner State Taxes; Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, President JAKFAS, HoDs, senior officers and members of JAKFAS were present.