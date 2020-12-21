Coronavirus vaccine will be equally effective against new mutant of coronavirus: CSIR DG

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus vaccines will be equally effective against the new mutant of the virus and there is no reason to panic, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Shekhar Mande said on Monday.

He said the transmissibility of the new strain N501Y is a “bit higher” but this does not mean it is more lethal and more people are going to die due to it.

“It is likely that there will be differences between certain aspects like anti-bodies but it doesn’t necessarily mean that vaccines will be ineffective. Vaccines will be equally effective despite the mutation. So there is no reason to panic,” Mande said. (AGENCIES)