Coronavirus patients are stable, showing signs of recovery: Harsh Vardhan

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to a few coronavirus patients admitted at Medanta and Safdarjung hospitals through video calls on Tuesday and said all the people infected by the disease were stable and showing signs of recovery.

Vardhan also called up Health Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as well as Lt Governors of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir to ascertain the status of the COVID-19 affected patients kept in isolation centres in hospitals, the health ministry said.

A total of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country till now, the ministry said, adding a few more cases were being re-tested for confirmation. Reports from states put the figure at 59. (AGENCIES)