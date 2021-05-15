‘Corona curfew’ extended till May 24 in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to extend the ‘corona curfew’ till 7 am, May 24. The government has decided to extend the curfew for a week in all 20 districts of the UT because of the worrisome surge in COVID-19 cases. The curfew was earlier scheduled to end on Monday.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted, “Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21 is extended till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services.”

As per the official order, the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from 50, while essential and emergency services have been exempted from the restrictions. Police and paramilitary forces have put checkpoints on roads in all districts of the UT to curb the unnecessary movement of people.