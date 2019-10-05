Cop among dozen injured in grenade attack outside DC’s office

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 5: A dozen persons including a cop were injured when suspected militants lobbed a grenade outside Deputy Commissioner’s office in Anantnag district of South Kashmir today.

Police said that militants lobbed a grenade outside Deputy Commissioner’s office in Anantnag this morning injuring 12 persons including a hawker.

One of the persons, Adil Ashraf Bhat of Kadipora Anantnag, who was critically injured in the attack has been shifted to SKIMS hospital in Srinagar. His condition is stated to stable.

Sources said militants targeted forces personnel who were guarding the main gate of DC Office. They added during the incident 12 pedestrians were injured who later were shifted to nearby hospitals including District Hospital Anantnag.

The injured included a 12-year-old boy, a Traffic Police man, Nazir Ahmad, a journalist and a non-local hawker.

Soon after the attack, Police, CRPF, SOG and Army reached the spot and reviewed the situation. They cordoned off the adjoining areas and started searching the attackers.

They said security personnel searched several residential areas and intensified frisking.

DIG South Kashmir, Atul Goel, told reporters that the security forces will hunt down the militants responsible for the grenade attack.

This is second grenade attack since August 5. On September 28, a grenade was hurled at CRPF personnel in downtown Srinagar. The grenade was hurled at CRPF’s 38 battalion personnel deployed on law and order duty in NawaKadal area of Srinagar.

In the meantime, the normal life remained disrupted in Kashmir for 62nd day today.

There were no restrictions in the Valley but security forces are heavily deployed to prevent any protests.

The markets were closed and public transport was off the roads today. However, in the morning the markets were open and the flea market at Polo View was open throughout the day. The private traffic was normal in parts of Kashmir with traffic jams in some areas of Civil Line of Srinagar.

The schools across the Valley were open but the students failed to turn up as parents were unwilling to send their wards. However, some schools were conducting the examinations of few classes.

The mobile telephone services and Internet including broadband services continue to remain suspended since August 5.