Cooperative movement brought tremendous transformation in Indian socio-economy: Om Birla

KOTA (Rajasthan), Sep 8 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday underscored the pivotal role played by cooperative institutions in the country and asserted that the cooperative movement has catalysed a remarkable metamorphosis in the socio-economic sphere of the nation.

The Kota-Bundi parliamentarian was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the annual convention of Hitkari Cooperative Shikshan Samiti here on Sunday. On this occasion, Birla also felicitated the senior citizens of the samiti.

“The cooperative movement in the country has ushered in a colossal transformation in the socio-economic fabric,” Birla said, adding that the movement is unique, as it not only generates employment opportunities for the people but also catalyses a profound transformation in their social and economic conditions.

It is a public movement par excellence, wherein all individuals work in unison, and through which we can herald a new era of socio-economic change, he said.

“Be it farmers, pisciculture, animal husbandry, dairy, small-scale savings, or self-help groups, all these are the invaluable offshoots of the cooperative movement that have unequivocally demonstrated its immense potential in effecting socio-economic transformation,” Birla noted.

State energy minister Heeralal Nagar, MLA Sandeep Sharma, president of Hitkari Shikshan Samiti Suraj Birla, Hari Krishan Birla, Rajesh Birla and a large number of members and associates of the samiti were present on this occasion. (PTI )