Continuous Infiltration Bids An Attempt To Keep “Terrorism Alive” In J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Jun 17: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday said that of late, continuous infiltration bids are being made along the LoC in J&K in a bid to keep the “terrorism alive.” He said terrorism was dying down in J&K but some successful infiltration bids have taken place in Rajouri-Poonch areas in which some militants managed to sneak in who targeted civilians and security forces.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Jashn-e-Dal program in Srinagar, DGP Singh, said that for the first time after a long gap, people of J&K are reaping the peace dividend’s as children are going to school, business activities going on without disruptions and tourists arriving in large numbers. “Terrorism is dying a slow death but some attempts from across the LoC are being made continuously to push in terrorists just to keep the terrorism alive. Security forces have foiled majority of infiltration bids this year but yes, some terrorists have managed to enter into this side from Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara sectors. They targeted civilians and security forces recently,” he said, adding that operations are on to track these groups and very soon they will be zeroed in.

He said recently six infiltration bids were foiled and yesterday (June 16), five terrorists were killed along the LoC in Jamagund area of Kupwara district from whose possession a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered. “It was only yesterday, another bid was foiled in Poonch sector where a group of terrorists were pushed back and not allowed to enter into this side,” the DGP said.

Asked whether the continuous infiltration bids was a violation of existing Ceasefire pact, the J&K police chief said the agreement is being followed in spirit by either sides, but “there are some efforts to push in militants into this side to keep the pot boiling.”

To a query about arrangements for the upcoming Yatra, the DGP said that all the security arrangements are being done to ensure smooth and peaceful pilgrimage. “We will ensure every pilgrim goes back with great memories,” he said.

The DGP said that on great thing was that the people of J&K have rejected the violence and living a peaceful life. On narcotics and addiction of large number of J&K youth towards drugs, he advocated a social initiative by civil society to curb the menace apart from the ongoing war against drugs by police.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, he said Jashn-e-Dal is an opportunity to showcase Kashmir’s hospitality. “Some 600 children having interest in water sports are participating in the event. We want to provide them a platform at national and international level,” he said, adding that Dal lake is not just beautiful but peaceful as ever. “People are roaming around and planning their trips without fear,” he said. The DGP said that some elements are still hatching conspiracies to disrupt peace but “police is active and fighting on all fronts to foil such plans.”. (KNO)