BJP Ready For Assembly Polls In Jammu And Kashmir: Raina

Srinagar, Jun 17: The BJP on Saturday said it was ready for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the Election Commission to announce dates for the polls in the Union territory.

Addressing a party rally here, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “Former chief minister Omar Abdullah accused us a couple of days ago of running away from elections. I request the EC with folded hands to announce the dates for elections in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Raina said the party was confident of forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked for peace in the Union territory and welfare of its people.

“BJP is completely ready for the assembly elections in JK. We are confident that the people of Kashmir will wholeheartedly vote for BJP this time. The work done by Modiji for the poor and the underprivileged will make the people of Kashmir vote for BJP.

“BJP is ready for all elections — be it Lok Sabha, assembly, or local bodies. No one needs to be scared, the people have to decide and the verdict will come in the political battlefield. I am confident that BJP will form the next government in JK,” he added.

Launching the party’s “Har Ghar Chalo” campaign, Raina said the aim of the Modi government was to work for the welfare of the poor.

“We want the poor to be happy, we want to serve the poor. Everyone should feel this government belongs to him, everyone should feel that they are getting justice,” he said.

Making a pitch for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, Raina said, “We want BJP to win Lok Sabha elections from Kashmir.”

He appealed to the people of Kashmir to give one chance to BJP. “We will work for development and welfare of the people. We will work for communal harmony and brotherhood,” he added.

Talking to reporters after the rally, Raina said Modi has brought peace to Jammu and Kashmir which has made the BJP popular in the Union territory.

“Modi sahib has worked for the welfare of people of Jammu and Kashmir, brought peace to Jammu and Kashmir. It is the reason that BJP is moving ahead in JK,” he said.

He said National Conference leader Omar Abdullah should know that elections are announced and conducted by the Election Commission and not by the prime minister or a political party. (Agencies)