“Constitution Has Given Us The Right…”: Groom Goes To Vote In Wedding Attire In Srinagar

Srinagar, May 13: A groom dressed in wedding attire arrived at Boys Hr Sec School Kangan in Srinagar parliamentary constituency to cast his vote on Monday in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said that he chose to vote today because it’s a fundamental right granted by the Constitution.

Speaking to news agency, the groom said, “Today I have given my vote, because the constitution has given us the right to vote. I cast my vote to choose the candidates because they only form policies for us, they run the country. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kangan Nuzhat Qureshi has really worked hard, and hence I thought if I did not cast my vote, it would be unfair.”