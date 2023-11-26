Constitution Day celebrated across J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: Different organizations across J&K and Ladakh Union Territories celebrated Constitution Day and organized many programmes on this occasion.

The Constitution Day was celebrated at High Court of J&K and Ladakh by reading the Preamble to the Constitution to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution.

In Jammu wing of the High Court, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rajesh Sekhri were present on the occasion. Justice Rajnesh Oswal led the Preamble reading of the Constitution. Prominent among those present on the occasion were S.R Gandhi, Registrar Judicial (Jammu), Y.P Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy, Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, Legal Services Authority, Prem Sagar, Secretary, HCLSC, Parveen Pandoh, Joint Registrar and other officials of the High Court.

At Srinagar Wing of the High Court, the day was observed by reading the Preamble to the Constitution to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution. Tasleem Arief, Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, led the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, in presence of Farooq Ahmad Bhat- Registrar (Judicial) and Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar (Judicial).

In compliance to the directions of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, the District Judiciary of Anantnag along with Court employees and Legal Aid Defense Counsels celebrated the Constitution Day in the district. At district headquarter, the Preamble of the Constitution of India was read by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag, Jaffer Hussain Beg and the programme was attended by judicial officers, Legal Aid Defense Counsels, staff members and panel lawyers.

At Tehsil level, the Preamble was read by the respective Tehsil Judicial officers.

District Legal Services Authority organized a programme to commemorate the Constitution Day at District Court Complex Janipur Jammu. The programme was presided over by Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Sanjay Parihar (Chairman DLSA Jammu and was held under the supervision of Dr. Smriti Sharma (Secretary DLSA Jammu). The event commenced with the reading of Preamble by the Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Sanjay Parihar who was joined by the Judicial Officers, staff members of District Court Jammu. Thereafter, Bala Jyoti (Special Judge Anti-Corruption CBI Court Jammu) highlights the establishment of India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. Then, Tahir Khursheed Raina (Special Judge Anti Corruption Jammu) underlined the role of the Constitution in upholding the values of justice, equity and liberty.

District Legal Services Authority, Budgam, under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority organized a programme in the Court Room of Principal District & Sessions Judge, Budgam to celebrate Constitution Day. The event witnessed the presence and active participation of Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Chairman, DLSA (PDJ), Budgam, as chief guest. Others who graced the occasion were Aijaz Ahmad Khan, ADJ Budgam; Noor Mohammad Mir, CJM Budgam; Sheikh Gowher, Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam; Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Budgam and Farrah Bashir, Munsiff Budgam. PDJ, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, delivered an address of utmost significance, shedding light on the unparalleled importance of the Constitution and its guiding principles articulated within the Preamble.

Constitution Day was celebrated at Central Sanskrit University, Kot Bhalwal. On this occasion the chief guest was Advocate and Chairperson of Human Rights Mission of J&K, Neeta Verma. The programme was presided over by Prof. Satish Kumar Kapoor, Executive Director of Central Sanskrit University. Speaking on the occasion the chief guest said that Constitution Day has been celebrated as ‘Law Day’ since the beginning, however, in the year 2015, the government directed to celebrate it as Constitution Day. Chairman of the programme Prof. Satish Kapoor encouraged everyone to follow this day by interpreting the Constitution according to the Vedic and Indian knowledge traditions.

To commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) celebrated Constitution Day. Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu while greeting the scientists, technical & administrative staff and students on this important day, highlighted the significance of reading the Preamble to reaffirm commitment to constitutional ideals and also urged everyone to resolve to always make good citizens who respect and follow the constitution of our great country ‘Bharat’.

The Department of Political Science in collaboration with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of GDC Thanna Mandi celebrated Constitution Day with patriotic fervour. Joining the nation in its celebrations of Constitution Day also known as Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day, the Department of Political Science in collaboration IQAC of the College, organized a seminar cum quiz competition on the theme ‘My Constitution, My Pride’ under the patronage of College Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmed in which Dr. Ashaq Malik, Convener, IQAC and Head, Department of Botany was resource person. The programme started with the National Anthem and concluded with the pledge.

GDC Neeli Nallah Udhampur celebrated Constitution Day under the guidance of Prof. Hans Raj, Principal of the College wherein pledge and awareness lecture on ‘Contributions of B.R Ambedkar towards the framing of Indian Constitution’ were organized. Principal, staff and students offered floral tributes to Dr. B.R Ambedkar. Dr. Akhter Hussain while speaking on the occasion emphasized on the importance of Indian constitution and contributions made by Dr. B.R Ambedkar.

GDC Kishtwar marked the culmination of its Constitution Day celebrations, themed ‘My Constitution, My Pride’ under the guidance of Principal Prof. Dr. Jyoti Parihar. Over the span of three weeks, from November 6 to 26, the College organized 13 diverse activities including seminars, awareness campaigns, essay competitions, debates and quizzes.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) celebrated Constitution Day wherein Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson LIC of India administered the pledge of Preamble to all employees of the Corporation through virtual mode. Employees from all the offices of the Corporation joined for taking the pledge.

Dr. B.R Ambedkar Welfare Society, Barnai celebrated Constitution Day under the chairmanship of Sewa Dass Digra. Among others who were present on the occasion were Krishan Lal Bassan, Ashok Angral, Subash Chander, Om Parkash Digra, Pollu Bassan, Jagdish Bassan, Gopal Bassan and Puran Chand.

BSP celebrated the Constitution Day to mark the adoption of Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. A function in this regard was organized under the chairmanship of senior BSP leader Badri Nath. Speaking on the occasion BSP general secretary J&K, Rajesh Gupta said the benefits given to SC/STs by the Constitution have not reached these sections and the government is not ready to frame any law for the same.

BSP R.S Pura celebrated Constitution Day and declared to protect the Constitution as a holy book for all. All BSP senior leaders beside Darshan Rana, Raja Singh, Janak Raj, Tilak Raj and others remembered the contribution of Dr. Bheem Rao Ambedkar who was chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations, Dalit OBC Minority, National SC, ST, OBC Students and Youth Front J&K celebrated the Constitution Day. On this occasion R.K Kalsotra, State president Confederation talked about salient features of the Constitution vis-à-vis contributions of Dr. B.R Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution. Advocate Jameel Kazmi said that Constitution safeguards our languages, art and culture.

Constitution Day was celebrated by Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha Bahu Fort Jammu at Gurudwara Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj. On this occasion Sham Lal Basson, general secretary of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha Bahu Fort said that Constitution Day is highly remarkable in our Indian history. He said that the purpose of celebrating Constitution Day is to spread the message of Bharat Ratan Baba Sahib Dr. B.R Ambedkar about Equality, Justice, Fraternity and Secularism to the public.

The Constitution Day was celebrated at sub-division Khaltse in Ladakh UT. All officers/officials of sub-division Khaltse headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Khaltse, Suhail Ahmad, Sarpanches, Nambardars and others were present and took the pledge to uphold the spirit of Indian Constitution. Constitution Preamble reading was done by Lecturer Physics, Tsering Disket.

National Constitution Day was also celebrated at Skurbuchan Block. All officials of Rural Development Department Skurbuchan block headed by Block Development Officer (BDO) Skurbuchan, Tsewang Nurboo, PRI members were present and took the pledge to uphold the spirit of the Indian Constitution.