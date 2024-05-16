Congress underplaying unanimous Parliament resolution on PoJK: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

KOLKATA, May 15: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that the Congress Party is consciously underplaying the unanimous Parliament resolution on Pak occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) which was passed in 1994, precisely on the 22nd of February, and ironically at that time it was none other than the Congress Government headed by the then Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao.

In an exclusive elaborate interview to national channel TV9 Network, Dr. Jitendra Singh alleged that this was a part of the appeasement policy of the Congress Party. At a time when elections are going on, the Congress leaders feel that any statement claiming that PoJK is a part of India may not go down well with the certain sections of their vote bank, and, therefore, they are ready to go to any extent to polarise the electorate even if it is at the cost of national integration, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed surprise that when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Senior BJP leaders reiterated that PoJK is a part of Jammu & Kashmir and thus that of India, it is the Congress Party which finds fault with such statements and tries to either ignore these or underplay these.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that on February 22nd, 1994, both the Houses of the Indian Parliament had unanimously adopted a resolution which was also supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and which clearly stated that Pak occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) was a part of the State of Jammu & Kashmir and was under illegal occupation of Pakistan. It was also stated that if at all there is an outstanding issue between India and Pakistan, it is only as to how to retrieve the part of Jammu & Kashmir which continues to be under illegal occupation of Pakistan and to restore it back to India as a part of the territory of Jammu & Kashmir as it existed in 1947, he said.

Commenting on the West Bengal situation, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, people have become wary of corruption and violence let loose by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC Government and they wish to get rid of it. He recalled the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his recent public rallies in West Bengal, where he had referred to the State Education Department scam in the appointment of teachers and expressed concern that the State Government was playing with the future of youth.

It is a matter of shame and disgrace, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, that once upon a time, Bengal was known to have produced India’s youngest Vice Chancellor of that time namely Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee who was appointed Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University when he was in his early 30s in recognition of his extraordinary capabilities and talent. Today in the land of the great teachers like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, teachers are being appointed through corrupt practices and the malice is so deep that the Supreme Court in its judgement was constrained to describe it as a “Systemic fraud”, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh exuded confidence that the Lok Sabha results on June 4 will turn the tables and the extraordinary performance by the BJP will pave the way for a BJP victory in the ensuing State Assembly elections leading to the formation of a BJP Government in West Bengal.