Defeating NC, PDP must for interests of people: Bukhari

* Urges Uri residents to support Sajjad Lone

Excelsior Correspondent

URI, May 15: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari has asserted that ensuring electoral defeat for traditional parties is in the larger interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ensuring electoral defeat for the traditional parties is important for the sake of the larger interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. These parties are hell-bent on continuing to push this region and its people into miseries and violence for the sake of their own political advantages, as they have been doing for the past seven decades,” Bukhari said while addressing workers’ convention at Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

He urged people to support and vote for People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone in the Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla constituency, scheduled for May 20.

“As you are aware, we have chosen to leave this constituency vacant in support of Sajjad Lone Sahib for the broader public good. It is now our duty to secure Sajjad Sahib’s victory. His triumph will symbolize our success, and I am fully confident that the Apni Party will ensure a lead in favour of Sajjad Lone,” Apni Party leader said.

“You must always remember that unlike the traditional political parties, especially those led by political families (NC, PDP), Apni Party’s policies and agenda are rooted in the politics of truthfulness and integrity. We are committed not to allure people through misleading narratives and fake promises. We always tell the truth to the people. And I am sure that people realize that Apni Party is not there to misguide them or provoke them through emotional sloganeering,” he added.

Talking about the importance of elections, Bukhari said, “Jammu and Kashmir is connected to the rest of the country through democracy, which is the only option for the people of J&K to grow and thrive. I am pleased to see that people recently turned out in large numbers to vote in the Lok Sabha polls for the Srinagar constituency. The significant participation in the voting process is a response to those who claimed that there would be no one to even raise the country’s flag after August 5, 2019.”

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Fazal Baigh, Mushtaq Chaudhary, Farooq Tantray, Ishfaq Ahmad Lone, Rabia Jee, Rafiq Ahmad Balote, Javaid Ahmad Bhat and Zahid Masoodi.