Congress seeking communal alliances out of desperation: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

MANGALDOI (ASSAM), Mar 21: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has accused the Congress party of seeking communal alliances out of desperation. He said, the Congress leadership has thoroughly exposed itself by turning away from its own avowed ideological position because it is faced with imminent defeat in the Assam Assembly election.

Addressing a widely attended public rally in a small township here, where people were enthusiastically waiting for more than three hours to hear the BJP leaders, Dr Jitendra Singh said, suddenly the Congress Party has decided to seek the support offered by an overtly communal outfit headed by Badruddin Ahmed. He said, it is the same Badruddin whom till 2016, Congress Party’s senior leader and the then Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi vehemently opposed being associated with in spite of suggestions from certain quarters. So much so, when a media person once asked Gogoi about any possibility of an alliance with Badrudin Ahmed, Gogoi had retorted back angrily saying “Who is Badrudin”, but unfortunately, today the same Badrudin has become the face and identity of Congress Party in Assam, he added.

Describing BJP as a Party with a consistent ideology of justice to all sections of society without appeasement, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Congress Party may have gone desperate enough to resort to politics of dividing the society, but we shall never allow this to happen. In the last seven years, he said, because of the constant outreach of Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi and diligent efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah, we have succeeded in restoring peace and harmony, and we shall not allow the Congress Party to undo this just for vote bank politics.

BJP National General Secretary and local Member of Parliament, Dilip Saikia, while addressing the rally praised Dr. Jitendra Singh for the manner in which he had made the Ministry of Northeast (DoNER) vibrant in the last over six years. He said, it was remarkable how Dr Jitendra Singh, who belonged to Jammu & Kashmir, had made Northeast his second home and earned the respect and love of the local people. He said,BJP will never allow Badruddin to play the politics of hatred and separatism as was done by some leaders in Kashmir and elsewhere.